Wilderness park opens for visitors

HYDERABAD: A one-of-its-kind ‘wilderness park,’ a part of ‘Konda Gorre Rewilding Project’ by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Ltd (TSFDC) at Lalgadi Malakpet Forest block, 30 km from Hyderabad, is now open for the public.

The park has been developed over a small portion of a 2,635-acre forest land located on Karimnagar highway and was thrown open on Friday for visitors by P Raghuveer, Vice-Chancellor and Managing Director of TSFDC.

The corporation has already planted over 10,000 saplings (mostly forest species) as part of the rewilding project and the urban park named after Konda Gorre (Chowsingha, or four-horned antelope), the TSFDC said in a press release.