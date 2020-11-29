STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah reaches Hyderabad to take part in BJP's GHMC poll campaign

The Union Home Minister's flight landed in Hyderabad at the Begumpet airport around 11:15 am.

Published: 29th November 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Hyderabad on Sunday morning. (Photo |Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Hyderabad on Sunday morning to take part in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the high-decibel elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Amit Shah's flight landed in Hyderabad at the Begumpet airport around 11:15 am. He was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, BJP in-charge for GHMC elections and Rajya Sabha MP, Bhupender Yadav and senior BJP leaders from party's Telangana unit. 

From there he left for the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar where he will offer pooja amid high security. To ensure no untoward incidents, hundreds of police personnel have been deployed in and around Charminar. The entire area has been cordoned off with all entry and exit points surrounding the Charminar being barricaded and blocked by the police. Party supporters who reached the area have been kept behind barricades. At the temple, he was also joined by BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Goshamahal MLA, Raja Singh. 

After the pooja, Shah will proceed to Warasiguda crossroads to participate in a roadshow till Seetaphalmand. He is expected to address the public at the end of the roadshow. Later, he will attend an internal party meeting at BJP State Office in Nampally and will address the media there at 3 pm. 

