Amit Shah reaches Hyderabad to take part in BJP's GHMC poll campaign

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Hyderabad on Sunday morning to take part in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the high-decibel elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Amit Shah's flight landed in Hyderabad at the Begumpet airport around 11:15 am. He was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, BJP in-charge for GHMC elections and Rajya Sabha MP, Bhupender Yadav and senior BJP leaders from party's Telangana unit.

Welcomed Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji at Begumpet Airport.#AmitShahInGHMC pic.twitter.com/nZgjWE7Fs2 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) November 29, 2020

From there he left for the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar where he will offer pooja amid high security. To ensure no untoward incidents, hundreds of police personnel have been deployed in and around Charminar. The entire area has been cordoned off with all entry and exit points surrounding the Charminar being barricaded and blocked by the police. Party supporters who reached the area have been kept behind barricades. At the temple, he was also joined by BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Goshamahal MLA, Raja Singh.

After the pooja, Shah will proceed to Warasiguda crossroads to participate in a roadshow till Seetaphalmand. He is expected to address the public at the end of the roadshow. Later, he will attend an internal party meeting at BJP State Office in Nampally and will address the media there at 3 pm.