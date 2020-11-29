BJP engaging in divisive politics: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Blasting the saffron party for inciting religious hatred and engaging in divisive politics, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Saturday, urged the voters to teach the BJP a befitting lesson in the ensuing elections to GHMC. He made this statement while speaking at a programme organised in Patancheru to welcome a group of BJP leaders, who recently switched loyalties, to the pink party.

While addressing the gathering, Harish said: “While the Chief Minister is trying hard to turn Telangana into ‘Bangaru Telangana’, the saffron party leaders are engaging in sectarian politics by announcing surgical strikes in the Old City. I request the people to think wisely before they cast their votes to ensure a peaceful environment in Hyderabad.”