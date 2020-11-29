STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curtain falls: Campaigns to end at 6 pm today

TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Campaigning for the elections to Greater Hyderabad Muni c ipa l Co r po r at i o n (GHMC) will come to an end in the entire Corporation limits, where polls are notified, at 6 pm on November 29. Any contravention of this provision of law is an offence, punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to two years or with fine or with both, under Section 600 (2) of the GHMC Act, 1955.

TSEC Secretary M Ashok Kumar has asked all contesting candidates, political parties, campaign managers and others to take note of this and comply with the provisions of the law to end election campaign by the aforementioned time. As per Section 600 (1) of the GHMC Act, 1955, no person should convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meetings or processions in connection with an election; or display to the public any election matter by means of cinematography, television or other similar apparatus; or propagate any election matter to the public by holding, or by arranging the holding of, any musical concerts, theatrical performances or any other entertainment/ amusement events with a view to attract the members of the public thereto, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours prior to the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.

GHMC elections
Comments

