STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

IVR poll surveys offer Rs 500 vouchers to voters

Citizens are also curious as to how their contact numbers and polling details, specific to the ward, have leaked to parties.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A cutout of TRS' election symbol 'car’ pasted atop a bus stop in Hyderabad, ahead of the GHMC polls

A cutout of TRS' election symbol 'car’ pasted atop a bus stop in Hyderabad, ahead of the GHMC polls. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “Fill this survey and get paid `500 worth vouchers” — these are the new tactics deployed by various political parties to gauge the mood of the voters in the upcoming elections. Several citizens in the city have been receiving such calls wherein the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) recording asks them to press either 1,2,3 or 4 for the candidate one is planning to pick, based on the nominations in the specific ward.

“I am from Bharat Nagar and I received one such call specifically asking if I would vote for the TRS, Congress or BJP candidate in my ward. After I selected a random option, they sent a message with a link, offering purchases worth `500,” said a voter. The message further asks the receiver to mail them a screenshot of the purchase made via the link and a Google Pay/PhonePe number to debit the `500 voucher.
In another such call, Lakshmi, a voter from Khairatabad, was also offered `500 on call. However, the veracity of such cashbacks is to be detrmined as they appear to be from spam links. Individuals working with the IT cell and survey teams of political parties note that such calls have become crucial to gauge the mood of the voter in specific pockets and target future campaigns. 

Citizens are also curious as to how their contact numbers and polling details, specific to the ward, have leaked to parties. “ I began to receive calls from the TDP candidate’s husband asking me to vote for his wife. I am curious how they know I vote from this ward,” adds a voter. A TSEC official said was the prerogative of the call recipient to engage with such calls. “The rules are still loosely defined on the matter,” said the senior official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Interactive Voice Response
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp