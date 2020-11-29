IVR poll surveys offer Rs 500 vouchers to voters

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Fill this survey and get paid `500 worth vouchers” — these are the new tactics deployed by various political parties to gauge the mood of the voters in the upcoming elections. Several citizens in the city have been receiving such calls wherein the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) recording asks them to press either 1,2,3 or 4 for the candidate one is planning to pick, based on the nominations in the specific ward.

“I am from Bharat Nagar and I received one such call specifically asking if I would vote for the TRS, Congress or BJP candidate in my ward. After I selected a random option, they sent a message with a link, offering purchases worth `500,” said a voter. The message further asks the receiver to mail them a screenshot of the purchase made via the link and a Google Pay/PhonePe number to debit the `500 voucher.

In another such call, Lakshmi, a voter from Khairatabad, was also offered `500 on call. However, the veracity of such cashbacks is to be detrmined as they appear to be from spam links. Individuals working with the IT cell and survey teams of political parties note that such calls have become crucial to gauge the mood of the voter in specific pockets and target future campaigns.

Citizens are also curious as to how their contact numbers and polling details, specific to the ward, have leaked to parties. “ I began to receive calls from the TDP candidate’s husband asking me to vote for his wife. I am curious how they know I vote from this ward,” adds a voter. A TSEC official said was the prerogative of the call recipient to engage with such calls. “The rules are still loosely defined on the matter,” said the senior official.