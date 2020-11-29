K Chandrasekhar Rao scared of our imminent rise: BJP leader 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A few minutes after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ended his address at an election meeting in LB Stadium here on Saturday, BJP State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao came out with a statement that the TRS supremo’s speech has openly exposed the latter’s fear of losing the GHMC to the saffron party in the ensuing elections. In a statement issued here, the senior BJP leader said: “Over 80 per cent of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech was dedicated to selling fear to the voters.

KCR has produced a horror movie in 45 minutes to influence and scare the voters at the same time, which evidently showed that he is scared of the BJP’s imminent rise in the State and the GHMC limits.” He added that the BJP strongly denounces the “web of lies, deceit and misrepresentation of facts” by the Chief Minister. Terming the CM’s speech as a ‘self-goal’, he said: “The fearmongering was at its peak as he (KCR) painted the BJP exactly opposite to what it actually represents - Development.”