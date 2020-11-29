Miffed over Jinnah parallels, Asaduddin Owaisi seeks action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Visibly displeased by the constant parallels with Mohammed Ali Jinnah, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged the Hyderabad city police to register cases against the BJP leaders who call him the same. A miffed Owaisi, who was addressing public rallies at several places in the city, criticised the city police and accused it of favouring the BJP.

“I want to ask the police, why they (BJP) keep calling me Jinnah. I am an MP of this country who has taken oath on the Constitution in the name of Allah. What is this? Why are you favouring the BJP? What will you do if I call PM Modi and Amit Shah names? Remember that you cannot put a hold on my speech. My efforts have always been for the elections to undergo peacefully because of MCC. However, if you indulge in favouritism, it just exposes your biased nature.

You should be neutral.” Meanwhile, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, against whom the city police has registered a case for alleged inflammatory speech, said: “Let them register as many cases as they want. I will not stop from asserting my rights.

I won’t be frightened because of this. I have been shot by bullets and jailed before. But I will not bow my head before you”. The same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the city to visit the Bharat BioTech facility, Akbar mocked him by terming the PM as a ‘chaiwallah’. Akbaruddin said: “To Narendra Modi and Yogi (Adityanath), this country is not just yours, it’s mine too.”