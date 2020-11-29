STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Miffed over Jinnah parallels, Asaduddin Owaisi seeks action

I won’t be frightened because of this.

Published: 29th November 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Visibly  displeased by the constant parallels with Mohammed Ali Jinnah, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged the Hyderabad city police to register cases against the BJP leaders who call him the same. A miffed Owaisi, who was addressing public rallies at several places in the city, criticised the city police and accused it of favouring the BJP.

“I want to ask the police, why they (BJP) keep calling me Jinnah. I am an MP of this country who has taken oath on the Constitution in the name of Allah. What is this? Why are you favouring the BJP? What will you do if I call PM Modi and Amit Shah names? Remember that you cannot put a hold on my speech. My efforts have always been for the elections to undergo peacefully because of MCC. However, if you indulge in favouritism, it just exposes your biased nature.

You should be neutral.” Meanwhile, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, against whom the city police has registered a case for alleged inflammatory speech, said: “Let them register as many cases as they want. I will not stop from asserting my rights.

I won’t be frightened because of this. I have been shot by bullets and jailed before. But I will not bow my head before you”. The same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the city to visit the Bharat BioTech facility, Akbar mocked him by terming the PM as a ‘chaiwallah’. Akbaruddin said: “To Narendra Modi and Yogi (Adityanath), this country is not just yours, it’s mine too.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jinnah Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp