PM Modi visit: Unusual protocol sparks controversy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bharat BioTech facility in Hyderabad on Saturday sparked its share of controversy, which started on Friday, even before the PM arrived in the city. The controversy started off with the Telangana CMO informing that after it communicated to the Prime Minister’s Office that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would receive the PM on his arrival in Hyderabad as per protocol, it was told by the PMO that the Chief Minister need not receive the PM.

At the Hakimpet airport, where Modi’s flight landed, the PM was received by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Cyberabad CP VC Sajjannar, Medchal- Malkajgiri Collector Swetha Mohanty and one other official. However, Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri posted a video on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, wherein he denied that there was no such communication from the PMO, to the CMO, and criticised K Chandrasekhar Rao for spreading “rumours”. He said that if the CM was not in a condition to receive the PM, then a senior minister of the State should have been sent for the purpose.

Revanth calls it

‘uncourteous’ Meanwhi le, TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy pointed out that it was “uncourteous” that he was neither informed of the PM’s visit nor was he invited, despite the Bharat BioTech facility and Hakimpet airport being l o c a t e d i n h i s constituency. Revanth, in a statement, said that as the PM was not visiting Bharat BioTech facility in his personal capacity, nor as a BJP functionary, and it was an official visit, he should have been invited as the MP from the constituency as per protocol. He said he will raise this issue in the Lok Sabha and register a complaint with the Speaker. CPI national secretary K Narayana commented that the Prime Minister was insulting the Opposition in an indirect fashion. Narayana also alleged that Modi kept KCR away from the visit to ensure that he does not get any political mileage out of it.

Apolitical visit: BJP

However, Telangana BJP maintained that Modi’s visit to Bharat BioTech was completely apolitical and aimed at only reviewing the progress of Covaxin trials at Bharat BioTech. BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said, “PM Modi personifies the spirit of democracy.” He said that keeping in view of the GHMC elections, Modi refrained from meeting anyone. He said: “In contemporary politics, where incumbent parties are brazenly abusing power for political expediency, PM stands tall with his ethical and moral high ground, respecting voters of GHMC and election due process.”