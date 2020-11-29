STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will give cops 15 minutes free hand to drive out Pakistanis, Afghans from Old City: BJP's Bandi Sanjay

Sanjay on Sunday said that BJP will give cops a free hand for 15 minutes to identify and kick out Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Afghans and Rohingyas from the city.

Published: 29th November 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay addressing the public during the patry’s poll campaign, at Balkampet in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a veiled reference to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s infamous '15-minute' remark, BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Kumar Sanjay on Sunday said within 24 hours after winning GHMC polls, BJP will give cops a free hand for 15 minutes to kick out Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Afghans and Rohingyas from the city.

Speaking at an event ‘Meet and Greet with Bandi Sanjay’, an interaction session with doctors at Chiran Fort Club at Begumpet, Bandi Sanjay said, “Telangana police are heroes. Give a victory to BJP in Bhagyanagar. Within 15 minutes after coming into power, we will give a free hand to the police for 15 minutes in the Old City to identify Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Afghans and Rohingyas and kick them out.”

ALSO READ | Amit Shah reaches Hyderabad to take part in BJP's GHMC poll campaign

Alleging that the incidents of suppressing Hindus are being spread to various parts of Hyderabad from Old City, he said, “The incidents of suppressing Hindus will soon spread to Amberpet, Musheerabad and Secunderabad, as the AIMIM is eyeing to occupy the whole city.”

“From several colonies of Old City, the Hindus were driven out with intimidation. Give us the full majority in the ensuing elections. We will ensure bringing back the Hindus who left the Old City out of fear. AIMIM party has outnumbered Hindus in Old City and encroached upon the ancestral properties of Hindus. We will ensure that all those Hindus will return to Old City reclaiming their properties. There is nothing wrong in it,” he added.

