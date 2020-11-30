STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couldn’t handle Delhi, how will you handle Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi charges at BJP

As part of campaigning, AIMIM had held extensive foot rallies, door-to-door campaigns and numerous public rallies.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addresses the crowd during the last day of GHMC election campaign at Khilwat Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah for campaigning in Hyderabad for the GHMC elections, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi pointed towards the apparent inaction of the Union Home Ministry in dealing the Delhi riots and questioned Shah’s efficiency. 

Owaisi, while addressing an MIM rally in Khilwat grounds on Saturday, said: “You (Amit Shah) could not stop the riots in Delhi. When you did take action, who was arrested Amit Shah saab? Those who openly chanted hateful slogans were not arrested. Now you are here in Hyderabad. How will you handle Hyderabad, when you couldn’t handle Delhi?”

Meanwhile, Owaisi once again lambasted the saffron party for its chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘surgical strike’ statement. “There is a massive problem of pollution in the city. However, BJP is trying to create pollution between Hindus and Muslims.” Dismissing the Congress party completely, Asad opined that the party will not bag even a single seat in the GHMC polls. 

The MP addressed the rally, along with Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel and the newly elected Bihar MLAs, to conclude the whirlwind campaign the party undertook two weeks ago. 

As part of campaigning, AIMIM had held extensive foot rallies, door-to-door campaigns and numerous public rallies. The party is looking to retain all its 44 seats in the GHMC, but by contesting lesser number of seats compared to the 2016 GHMC elections. 

‘Present AIMIM not related to Qasim Razvi’s party’

While talking to a TV news channel, Owaisi sought to clarify that the present day AIMIM has no relation to the party that was headed by Qasim Razvi during the pre-Independence time. “During Independence, the Razakars chose Pakistan and they left the country. This AIMIM was founded by Abdul Wahed Owaisi.”

