STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Videos of voters being bribed goes viral ahead of GHMC elections

After campaigning for the GHMC election ended at 6 pm on Sunday, political parties seem to have opened the doors to bribing voters.

Published: 30th November 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A member of a
political party
distributing money to
voters in Saroornagar

HYDERABAD: After campaigning for the GHMC election ended at 6 pm on Sunday, political parties seem to have opened the doors to bribing voters.

Several videos showing people getting caught while allegedly distributing money to voters have gone viral on social media platforms.

In many of these clips, youngsters claim to have caught people who were carrying bundles of Rs 500 notes. Vigilant mobs are also seen interrogating these people.

ALSO READ | Videos of voters being bribed goes viral ahead of GHMC elections

For instance, at Gudimalkapur, BJP workers created ruckus alleging that a TRS MLA has camped in a hotel and is distributing money. Chaos broke out in the area as people shot videos of the incident and circulated these on social media.

In no time, social media platforms were flooded with many similar videos. Police searched the MLA’s hotel room but did not find any cash.

Most of these videos have accused the ruling TRS of bribing voters, causing suspicion that it might be the handy job of a rival party’s IT cell. At several places, a scuffle ensued between the ruling TRS and BJP over distribution of money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC elections
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp