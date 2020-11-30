Videos of voters being bribed goes viral ahead of GHMC elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After campaigning for the GHMC election ended at 6 pm on Sunday, political parties seem to have opened the doors to bribing voters.

Several videos showing people getting caught while allegedly distributing money to voters have gone viral on social media platforms.

In many of these clips, youngsters claim to have caught people who were carrying bundles of Rs 500 notes. Vigilant mobs are also seen interrogating these people.

For instance, at Gudimalkapur, BJP workers created ruckus alleging that a TRS MLA has camped in a hotel and is distributing money. Chaos broke out in the area as people shot videos of the incident and circulated these on social media.

In no time, social media platforms were flooded with many similar videos. Police searched the MLA’s hotel room but did not find any cash.

Most of these videos have accused the ruling TRS of bribing voters, causing suspicion that it might be the handy job of a rival party’s IT cell. At several places, a scuffle ensued between the ruling TRS and BJP over distribution of money.