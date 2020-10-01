Andhra Pradesh IFS officer jumps to death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre jumped from the balcony of his ninth-floor flat and died at Nagole in Hyderabad early on Thursday. Dr V Bhaskara Ramana Murthy (59) was the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CZM) for Andhra Pradesh and was on leave since July 2020, police said. Murthy, a 1987 batch IFS, was set to retire in a year. While police did not find any suicide note at his flat, it is suspected that he took the extreme step due to personal issues.

According to the police, Murthy lived with his wife Jyothi at their flat in Nagole, while his office was at Amaravathi in Andhra Pradesh. Early on Thursday, the building’s guards heard a loud noise and then found Murthy lying in a pool of blood. LB Nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy said the body has been shifted for postmortem. Police said their investigation will be based on the PME report and other clues.