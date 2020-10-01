STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad building owner fined Rs 1 lakh for draining water onto ORR

THE Vasavi GP Trends building management in Nanakramguda was fined Rs  1 lakh by the GHMC for releasing water onto the road in Nanakramguda on Tuesday.

Published: 01st October 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Cellar water from Vasavi GP Trends building being pumped onto ORR service road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Vasavi GP Trends building management in Nanakramguda was fined Rs  1 lakh by the GHMC for releasing water onto the road in Nanakramguda on Tuesday.

Building owner Sudhakar Reddy had released the water from the cellar of the building onto the ORR service road using a motor. After commuters complained, the traffic police requested the management to stop the release of water, and when they did not comply, they alerted the GHMC, who levied a fine on Reddy under Section 674 of the GHMC Act.

“1,00,000/- fine has been imposed on Vasavi GP Trends building management by @ZC_SLP under Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act 1955,” Cyberabad Traffic Police tweeted.

