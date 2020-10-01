STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's realty market unfazed by pandemic

The trend reflected in the fact that low vacancy coupled with strong pre-committed space left occupiers with limited options to expand or relocate.

Published: 01st October 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Skyscrapers, Building, Real Estate

Representational image (File photo)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), in a roadmap report of Hyderabad’s real estate industry through the Covid-19 pandemic, called the city one of the most resilient markets across the globe, even comparing it to rising international real estate markets such as Nairobi, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Bucharest and Schengen.

The trend reflected in the fact that low vacancy coupled with strong pre-committed space left occupiers with limited options to expand or relocate. Top developers in the city did not agree to any rental discounts or deferment of rents when occupiers renegotiated. However, a few top developers agreed on a discount of Common Area Maintenance (CAM) charges, while many are still reviewing the request of the occupiers
With the leading demand for office spaces and the highest amount of new launches that were sold in Q1, 2 and 3, the JLL report places Hyderabad at one of the leading real estate markets in the country.

As the city opened up in early May 2020, construction activity resumed in a few projects and a few office projects started operations by June 2020. Total supply of 3.7 million sq ft was added in H1 2020 and the city’s stock reached 66.6 million sq ft. Demand dynamics also remained strong as a few key office leases with large areas were closed after the lockdown was relaxed in May 2020. The city reported an absorption of 2.1 million sq ft in H1 2020 which dropped the city’s vacancy rate to 9.2 %.

On the residential front, low unsold inventory in the city coupled with good sales allowed top developers to hold base prices of the residential units intact. Although Hyderabad is battling with a growing number of Covid-19 cases and the threat of virus spreading looms large, construction has been resumed in many sites and home buyers have started physical site visits.

Many developers are exploring new technology options to ease out the home buying process in Hyderabad. Many may soon adopt technology for virtual site visits and payment platforms to attract more buyers.

City a leading real estate market in country
Low vacancy coupled with strong pre-committed space left occupiers with limited options to expand or relocate.

Top developers in the city did not agree to any rental discounts or deferment of rents when occupiers renegotiated. Also, the JLL report places Hyderabad at one of the leading real estate markets in the country. As the city opened up in early May, construction activity resumed and a few office projects started operations by June

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jones Lang LaSalle Hyderabad real estate
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp