Top forest officer in Andhra kills self in Hyderabad home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An officer with the Indian Forest Service belonging to Andhra Pradesh cadre, died by suicide at his residence in Nagole at Hyderabad, in the wee hours of Thursday.

The 59-year-old Dr V Bhaskara Ramana Murthy, jumped from the apartment where he was residing and died, the police said.

Murthy who was working as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CZM) for Andhra Pradesh, was set to retire in an year's period.

According to police, Murthy is residing in an apartment at Rajiv Gruhakalpa of Nagole under LB nagar police limits, along with his family, while his office is located in Amaravathi area in Andhra Pradesh.

The apartment guards found him lying in a pool of blood outside the apartment.

Later the victim was identified as Bhaskara Ramana Murthy.

LB nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy said the body has been shifted for postmortem examination.

The reason behind the suicide is under investigation, the police said.