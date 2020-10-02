Commercial stretches to be maintained by private agencies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special sanitation activities covering nearly 1,176 km of commercial stretches in Greater Hyderabad limits would be started shortly by deploying private agencies. In these areas, door-to-door segregated garbage collection would be taken up daily, sweeping and mopping twice a day, construction waste, demolition waste and green waste would be collected daily and twin litter bins would be placed at every 100 to 200 metres.

The idea is to ensure that these stretches and streets are kept clean and neat 24x7. The cost of the initiative would be Rs 215.08 crore per annum, with an annual increase of five per cent for three years. GHMC sanitation workers working at these stretches would be deployed for internal roads to improve sanitation in residential areas too. The initiative will create livelihood for hundreds of workers directly and indirectly. A total of 600 Swachh Auto Tippers would be procured by GHMC to increase the efficiency of door-to-door collection of waste. The GHMC Standing Committee, which met here on Thursday has approved the proposal submitted by the sanitation wing.

The Standing Committee has agreed to give these commercial stretches on contract basis to qualified agencies. The Zonal Commissioners will invite tenders at Zonal Level.Every commercial establishment present within the identified stretches should posses twin bins, which would be supplied by GHMC contractors on payment basis.

For every 100 metres, 50 to 60 litre capacity twin bins would be placed for public use by the contractor which has to be replaced when damaged or every six months. Compulsory sweeping has to be done between 10 pm and 11 pm and simultaneously, shop-to-shop garbage collection from bins has to take place in a closed container vehicle with partition for dry and wet waste, as per SWM Rules, 2016.

The committee also approved construction of a limited height subway near Manikeswari Nagar between Sitaphalmandi and Arts College, which would cost Rs 5.23 crore.

Rs 215 cr/yr to be spent for keeping streets clean

