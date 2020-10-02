Gang held for fake Facebook cop profiles

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TEN days after some miscreants created a fake Facebook account on the name of Nalgonda SP AV Ranganath and borrowed money on his name, police arrested a gang of 10 cyber criminals belonging to Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The gang impersonated several police personnel including the SP, and created fake social media accounts.

According to the police, these cyber criminals started creating fake FB accounts on the names of police officials to loot money from innocent citizens.

It was from the mobile number the offenders put up in the fake FB accounts that the cops tracked their whereabouts and finally nabbed them. The police have also seized the SIM cards they used for the fraud from their possession.

During investigations, it was found that all the 10 accused persons created as many as 230 fake Facebook profiles on the names of various police officers, belonging to various States, to loot money. It is learnt that they impersonated around 100 Telangana cops as well.