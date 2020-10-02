STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC elections: SEC mulls viability of e-voting

The Commissioner instructed the health officials to designate chief nodal, zonal and circle nodal officers to monitor health related issues during the municipal elections. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC), in coordination with IT&C Department, is currently assessing the viability of introducing E-voting on a pilot basis.

According TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi, E-voting will ease the process of voting for senior citizens, disabled persons and polling personnel.   To discuss the modalities for conduct of GHMC elections amidst Covid-19 pandemic, Parthasarathi convened a meeting with Health Secretary S A M Rizvi and GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar on Thursday.  

Health and GHMC officials told to work in tandem
“In view of the prevailing Covid situation, health and GHMC officials should coordinate with each other in adhering to Covid protocol. All precautions have to be followed during polls as per gudilines,” SEC Parthasarathi said 

