Thieves make away with gold chains from two women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two incidents of chain snatching were reported at Malkajgiri and Rajendranagar late on Wednesday. The victims lost gold ornaments in both cases.

At Malkajgiri, a 56-year-old woman P Suvarna, residing at Chanikyapuri Colony, stepped out of the apartment to collect guava leaves. Meanwhile, an unidentified person approached the woman on foot, snatched her gold chain weighing 4.5 tolas, and ran away. Suvarna followed him for some distance, but he then reached a scooter parked nearby. As she raised an alarm, a group of boys tried to catch the miscreant, but the latter sped away.

In the second incident at Rajendranagar, the suspect approached the victim, Sirisha, 40, who runs a grocery store, and asked her for snacks. When she was busy getting him snacks, he snatched her gold chain weighing three tolas and ran away. Police registered a cases in both incidents and deployed special teams to nab the suspects.