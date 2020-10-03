Hyderabad Gandhi hospital ward boy molests 73-year-old COVID-19 patient

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident that came to light on Friday, a class-IV employee of the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, allegedly sexually assaulted a 73-year-old Covid-positive woman. The hospital has suspended the employee and police has registered case against him.

Chilkalguda police station officials said that they received complaint from the hospital that D Chandrashekar misbehaved with a 73-year-old woman, after which they registered a FIR against him under Section 354A of the IPC, that deals with sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Gandhi Hospital officials said that the information regarding the alleged misbehaviour with a woman patient by a ward boy was brought to the notice of the hospital superintendent on Thursday afternoon by the hospital’s Health Inspector.

Soon after that, the staffer was removed from the service and a complaint was forwarded to the police.