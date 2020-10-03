Hyderabad parents want school year cancelled as private institutes flout rules

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) demanded that the ongoing academic year of 2020-21 be cancelled for students of Classes I to VIII, considering how private schools are collecting more fees than they’re supposed to. As part of their ongoing protest against private schools’ alleged violation of GO 46, which prevents schools from collecting fees beyond tuition, members of the HSPA held a press conference on Friday.

Speaking to the media, parents of students from several schools said, “Over the last four years, as many as 163 schools in Hyderabad were issued notices by the School Education Department, demanding clarity on their fee structures. Schools are still charging the same amount they used to, and parents are finding it hard to pay them.”

In fact, HSPA’s vice president Seema said that her daughter was denied access to online classes despite paying the fees.

Another member of HSPA, M Hareesh, said, “A child was asked to apply for a transfer certificate because their parents were not able to pay the fees on time.” Tollywood actor Siva Balaji and his wife Madhumita have also lodged a complaint against Mount Litera Zee School in Manikonda for charging excess fee.

Actor Siva Balaji slams city school

“We are paying fees in lakhs for online classes at Mount Litera Zee School, which has not given any fee concession despite GO 46 being in place. The school has altered its fee structure by integrating infrastructure, sports and maintenance fee into tuition fee,” said actor Siva Balaji. He sought Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s help in regulating fees