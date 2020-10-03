STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad parents want school year cancelled as private institutes flout rules

 As part of their ongoing protest against private schools’ alleged violation of GO 46, which prevents schools from collecting fees beyond tuition, members of the HSPA held a press conference on Friday

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

online education, online classes

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) demanded that the ongoing academic year of 2020-21 be cancelled for students of Classes I to VIII, considering how private schools are collecting more fees than they’re supposed to. As part of their ongoing protest against private schools’ alleged violation of GO 46, which prevents schools from collecting fees beyond tuition, members of the HSPA held a press conference on Friday.

Speaking to the media, parents of students from several schools said, “Over the last four years, as many as 163 schools in Hyderabad were issued notices by the School Education Department, demanding clarity on their fee structures. Schools are still charging the same amount they used to, and parents are finding it hard to pay them.”

In fact, HSPA’s vice president Seema said that her daughter was denied access to online classes despite paying the fees. 

Another member of HSPA, M Hareesh, said, “A child was asked to apply for a transfer certificate because their parents were not able to pay the fees on time.” Tollywood actor Siva Balaji and his wife Madhumita have also lodged a complaint against Mount Litera Zee School in Manikonda for charging excess fee.

Actor Siva Balaji slams city school 
“We are paying fees in lakhs for online classes at Mount Litera Zee School, which has not given any fee concession despite GO 46 being in place. The school has altered its fee structure by integrating infrastructure, sports and maintenance fee into tuition fee,” said actor Siva Balaji. He sought Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s help in regulating fees

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp