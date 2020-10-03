STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired Hyderabad judge ends life over COVID-19 fear

The sexagenarian victim, Ramchandra Reddy Ramireddygari, also left a note saying he was taking the extreme step as he did not want his family to suffer, the police said. 

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Worried that he had contracted Covid-19, a retired judge ended his life by hanging himself at his Miyapur residence on Friday. The sexagenarian victim, Ramchandra Reddy Ramireddygari, also left a note saying he was taking the extreme step as he did not want his family to suffer, the police said. 

The victim had been residing with his son’s family at Miyapur. On Thursday night, he went to sleep in his room as usual. After he slept, his son Rajeev checked him on as well.

On Friday morning, Ramachandra’s wife went inside the room to awaken him. She found her husband hanging from the ceiling fan. The family brought him down immediately, but found that he had already died. Police suspect he hanged himself late in the night or early on Friday.

