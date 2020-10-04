Locals in fear post tremors in Hyderabad's Borabanda, three seismological observation stations installed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fear continued to prevail among residents of Borabanda on Saturday as they experienced tremors again on the day, after experiencing them on Friday night.

A team of scientists from the seismology department of the National Geophysical Research Institute visited the locality on Saturday and established three seismological observation stations.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin said the equipment have been installed at NATCO School, Sai Baba Nagar Community Hall and NRR Puram.

Dr D Srinagesh, Chief Scientist at NGRI and expert in Seismology and Earthquake Hazard told Express that the team of scientists will note readings from the observation stations.

If there are tremors again, the equipment will provide information regarding the depth at which the tremors originate. This will give an idea regarding severity of the situation.

Dr Srinagesh added that the scientists will undertake a study to find if there is any relation between heavy rains and earthquakes, as the area had experienced earthquakes in 2016 and 2017 post heavy rains.

A whopping 118 micro-earthquakes were recorded in two weeks in Borabanda in 2017.