Locals in fear post tremors in Hyderabad's Borabanda, three seismological observation stations installed

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation  Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin said the equipment have been installed at  NATCO School, Sai Baba Nagar Community Hall and NRR Puram.

Published: 04th October 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 10:58 AM

Residents of Borabanda camped outside their homes out of fear after tremors were felt in the area on Friday night and on Saturday early morning. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fear continued to prevail among residents of Borabanda on Saturday as they experienced tremors again on the day, after experiencing them on Friday night.

A team of scientists from the seismology department of the National Geophysical Research Institute visited the locality on Saturday and established three seismological observation stations. 

Dr D Srinagesh, Chief Scientist at NGRI and expert in Seismology and Earthquake Hazard told Express that the team of scientists will note readings from the observation stations.

If there are tremors again, the equipment will provide information regarding the depth at which the tremors originate. This will give an idea regarding severity of the situation. 

Dr Srinagesh added that the scientists will undertake a study to find if there is any relation between heavy rains and earthquakes, as the area had experienced earthquakes in 2016 and 2017 post heavy rains.

A whopping 118 micro-earthquakes were recorded in two weeks in Borabanda in 2017. 

