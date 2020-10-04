Narayanguda market razed  by Hyderabad civic body citing safety

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A dilapidated municipal market situated near the flyover at Narayanguda was demolished by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday.

At the same site, a new, modern municipal market will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore.

According to GHMC, the market was razed as its poor condition posed a danger to people. The civic body demolished the market on Saturday in the presence of police personnel.

Meanwhile, owners of shops at the market staged a demonstration at the site, demanding that their shops be given back to them.

The CPI Hyderabad District Council too staged a demonstration to lend support to the vendors.