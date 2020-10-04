PNB launches Gram Sampark Abhiyan in nation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Punjab National Bank (PNB) launched a financial inclusion and literacy initiative called ‘Gram Sampark Abhiyan’ to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The nationwide campaign was launched by Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, PNB said. The campaign is centred on four key themes: digital, credit, social security and financial literacy, that will encapsulate various activities and prescribes the cherished theme of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, stated a press release issued by Punjab National Bank.

PNB’s 3,930 rural and 2,752 semi-urban branches will aim to reach 526 districts during the campaign, wherein two camps will be held at each branch, every month. The campaign will culminate on December 31, 2020, and it would have covered 526 districts in 24 States, including the states of Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Manipur and Tripura.