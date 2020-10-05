STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Borabanda to see more tremors

Residents of Borabanda experienced tremors for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

Earthquake

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Borabanda experienced tremors for the third consecutive day on Sunday. The intensity of Sunday’s tremors was measured at 0.8 on the Richter scale. 

Dr D Srinagesh, chief scientist at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and an expert in Seismology and Earthquake Hazard, told Express that the tremors were not a cause of worry, and the NGRI was monitoring the situation. He said the tremors would continue over the next couple of weeks. In fact, he urged the residents not to gather out in the open over fear of tremors.

More from Hyderabad.
