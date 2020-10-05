Gold haul at RGIA among biggest in recent times

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In one of the biggest gold seizures at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the recent past, Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 6,62 crore on Saturday. Officials found that it was shipped by a Hyderabad-based firm called VBS Parcel, and was to be delivered to two persons named Bharatlal Gurjar and Surgyan Saini.

The consignments were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 and CGST Act 2017, Customs officials said.Officials recovered gold bars, foreign marked gold, cut pieces of 999 purity, jewellery, diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones, stainless steel watches, platinum tops and antique coins. The total weight of the seized bars is 2.37 kg, while the ornaments weigh 5.63 kg.

The consignments were detected after the Air Intelligence Unit of the Hyderabad Customs wing searched the Domestic cargo premises of RGIA.