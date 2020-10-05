Illegal assets case: ACB to question tainted Malkajgiri ACP for four days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials investigating the illegal assets case of former Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Y Narasimha Reddy have initiated inquiries on how government land worth Rs 60 crore was registered in the name of the accused.

As per the Registration Act, an encumbrance certificate (EC) needs to be issued by officials concerned to verify the document before registering any land. When the land in question, located at Madhapur, was registered, officials failed to issued an NOC for registration. Sources said the accused officer might have achieved this by influencing Revenue and Registration officials. ACB officials have also questioned some document writers, Registration Department staff and Revenue officials in this regard.

ACB officials will take custody of Reddy on Monday for questioning him. A team of officials led by a senior officer will cross-check the details obtained during the investigation. The court allowed the ACB to question the accused from Monday to Thursday. Reddy, and eight others, were arrested for allegedly transferring government land to private persons.

Fresh case on Addl Collector

Days after ACB arrested former Medak Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh on corruption charges, the agency has registered a fresh case against him for clinching yet another deal with ill gotten-money.

ACB officials said Nagesh was found to possess a duplex villa, house plots, agricultural land and vehicles from his ill-gotten wealth. The government value of these properties is `3.26 crore. Nagesh was arrested for demanding `5 crore bribe in the form of transfer of lands to his benamis for carrying out official favours.