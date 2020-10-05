TRS factions engage in fist fight in Goshamahal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS found itself in an embarrassing situation after a fight broke out between party leaders at the graduate MLC election preparatory meet in Goshamahal constituency held by Home Minister Mahmood Ali at Rubi Gardens in Ramkoti on Sunday. The Home Minister intervened and tried to pacify the two groups, but in vain.

It began when senior leader RV Mahendar Kumar took objection for not being invited onto the dais. Subsequently, another fraction within the party entered into a heated argument with Mahendar, which quickly turned into a fistfight. After the departure of the Minister, the scuffle ensued yet again. Both factions lodged complaints against each other at Narayanaguda police station, but withdrew them.