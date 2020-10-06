Cops lathi charge NSUI activists, State president injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Monday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse student activists of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), who were protesting outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU). The activists demanded the promotion of B Tech first-, second-, and third-year students without conducting exams and waiver of 50 per cent of the fee.

NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor, who was recently jailed for attempting to cross the barricades at the Chief Minister’s residence, led the protest. The police resorted to using force when the student activists jumped inside the JNTU entrance gate.

Later, when the police detained NSUI students, Balmoor along with others, tried to obstruct the road. Kukatpally ACP B Surender Rao and other policemen then roughly pulled Balmoor by his neck. The ACP was filmed while doing so.

