Fresh & fruity

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jostling for space in the roadside fruit stalls with apples, oranges, papayas, and other fruits, is the red dragon fruit striking in its deep red colour. With a bumper crop of the fruit in the State this year, so popular has this fruit become, that once only seen in refrigeration sections of high-end supermarkets, it is now being sold by the basketfuls not just within the city, but also on the arterial roads and highways. Now not just the well-heeled, but everyone is able to enjoy this fruit which is rich in nutrients.

Fruit sellers can be seen selling them on the Vikarabad road and the Medchal-Warangal highway. Balamani, from Tandur town in Vikarabad was busily peddling this fruit to the picnickers on the way to Kotepally dam. Selling it at `50 per piece or about `150 per kg (approximately three small pieces), she said, “The fruit is fresh straight from the farms nearby. There is a lot of crop fruit this year.” Though Balamani has not tasted it yet, the 50-year-old selling it for the first time and expecting juicy profits, says, “it is very good for health” adding that many people are buying it.

The red dragon fruit is similar to the white variety in taste and texture, except for its rich colour. It is a red-skinned fruit with red flesh. Sweet in taste, a lot like the kiwi, it has a crunchy texture because of all the tiny seeds scattered inside. In the city, it is sold for anything between `60 to `80 per piece, about `180 per kg. While it can be eaten on its own, it is also used to make smoothies and ice creams and enhances every dish in a bright shade.

The interest in this fruit has been growing over the years, so much so, that enthusiasts are also growing it on their terrace gardens. Sudip Guha, a hobbyist farmer who lives in PBEL has six of these plants on his home terrace. He informs: “It takes three years from a sapling to get the fruits. I got the flowers this year and they will fruit in about 40 more days.” The season to enjoy this fruit is between September and January. Eat a few, in case you haven’t already.

Benefits of dragon fruit

Dragon fruit is low in calories but packed with essential vitamins and minerals. It also contains a substantial amount of dietary fiber (7gms per 100gms)

Are a good source of antioxidants predominantly Vitamin C, lycopene, betalains and carotenoids

Contains prebiotics, mainly acetic acid bacteria, and bifidobacteria, it can potentially improve the balance of good bacteria in your gut

Contains iron. Since it has both Vitamin C and iron it helps the body absorb iron efficiently

Offers more magnesium than most fruits

-Soumya Kuthadi, accredited practicing dietitian

Dragon berry smoothie (two glasses)

Ingredients:

n 1/2 cup water

n 1/2 cup orange juice (freshly squeezed, if possible)

n 1 banana, frozen (peel before freezing)

n 1 whole frozen dragon fruit or (about 1/2 cup frozen puree)

n 1/2 cup frozen blueberries (or blackberries or both)

n 1/2 inch piece of fresh ginger (or to taste)

n 1 large handful of fresh baby spinach (optional-this will affect color)

Method:

Blend all in a high-speed blender, add the water, orange juice, banana, dragon fruit, blueberries, ginger, and spinach, if using. Blend until smooth, then serve right away. Add hemp hearts for protein, or a spoonful of almond butter for some added fat and fiber.

Nutrition info:

Calories | 263kcal | Carbohydrates: 63g | Protein: 3g | Sodium: 10mg | Potassium: 727mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 32g | Vitamin A: 415IU | Vitamin C: 79.4mg | Calcium: 14mg | Iron: 0.8mg

-Havovi Batliwalla, home chef

— Tamanna S Mehdi

tamanna@newindianexpress.com

@tamannamehdi