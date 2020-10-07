Beating the micro organisms with UVC device

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Covid-19 along with its unending terror has also brought in several possible solutions for the sterilisation of interiors. And with it has begun endeavours by several entrepreneurs. That’s how Vamshi Krishna Mallela from Kukatpally, Hyderabad, started his startup which manufactures Ultraviolet C (UVC) disinfection devices. He is a business school graduate who worked for a pharmaceutical organisation before he set up his business venture.

“We thought of building a product that can be used in hospitals, public places and homes for disinfection of coronavirus without chemicals to minimize the infections and supplement government efforts,” says Vamshi. UVC is known to effectively kill microorganisms. So can there be hope? “That’s what we live on. It’s in the effort that we go ahead and find effective solutions if not with 100 per cent success then at least somewhere near it,” he says. He along with his friends started Neosan Disinfection Systems, the startup which functions from Pragathi Nagar.

“We zeroed upon UVC for good results. Without second thinking we started building prototypes and built three types of devices within a short period for diverse needs. We made a dual-wing steriliser called Avatar, which UVC disinfection chamber for homes and offices (nicknamed as Corona Oven) and a standalone tower called Terminator all work with UVC technology,” says he adding, “We feel proud to say that with very limited resources and minimal industrial infrastructure we were able to build products that can be matched with international products.” After validating their prototypes they released commercial products into the market and received appreciation from various quarters. They have developed it for larger spaces like schools, colleges and theatre premises.

These devices registered are as medical devices in Central Drug Standards Organisation (CDSCO). The Corona Oven can be used for disinfecting fruits and vegetables, parcels, currency notes and coins, salon accessories, hospital accessories, and gloves. It is a chemical-free process which claims to disinfect and decontaminate objects from bacteria and virus.