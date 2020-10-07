Keshavapuram reservoir to solve Hyderabad’s water woes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would soon lay the foundation stone for a 10 TMC reservoir at Keshavapuram, which will exclusively cater to Greater Hyderabad’s drinking water needs for the next 30 years. Apart from the reservoir on the city’s outskirts, 31 STPs would also be constructed to treat 500 MLD of sewage.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed the progress of the two projects with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials on Tuesday. He said the acquisition of 1,490 acres for the reservoir is nearly complete and once built, there will be no drinking water crisis in Hyderabad till 2050.

He said KCR had directed officials to construct an exclusive reservoir to meet the drinking water requirements of the Telangana capital. It is the Chief Minister’s vision to have an exclusive reservoir for Hyderabad and ensure that drinking water issues do not hit the city in the long term, Rama Rao said.

During the meeting, KTR directed the officials to intensify efforts to obtain the second phase of permissions from the Forest Department for taking up the works. He also announced that the city’s sewerage treatment capacity will be enhanced by 1,200 MLD. The Telangana government is currently focused on clean lakes and zero discharge of waste into water bodies by constructing more STPs. About 770 MLD of sewage is treated in the city and this capacity will be increased by 1,200 MLD, the MAUD Minister said.

“With its current sewerage treatment capacity, Hyderabad is already at the top position, compared to other metro cities. But another 31 STPs will be constructed. The HMWS&SB officials should compile a report on the requirement of new STPs as per the Hyderabad master plan and submit it to the State government within a week,” he said.