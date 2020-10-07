STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Keshavapuram reservoir to solve Hyderabad’s water woes

CM to soon lay foundation for the 10 TMC reservoir, acquisition of 1,490 acres for the same nearly complete, says MAUD Min  

Published: 07th October 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would soon lay the foundation stone for a 10 TMC reservoir at Keshavapuram, which will exclusively cater to Greater Hyderabad’s drinking water needs for the next 30 years. Apart from the reservoir on the city’s outskirts, 31 STPs would also be constructed to treat 500 MLD of sewage.  

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed the progress of the two projects with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials on Tuesday. He said the acquisition of 1,490 acres for the reservoir is nearly complete and once built, there will be no drinking water crisis in Hyderabad till 2050. 

He said KCR had directed officials to construct an exclusive reservoir to meet the drinking water requirements of the Telangana capital. It is the Chief Minister’s vision to have an exclusive reservoir for Hyderabad and ensure that drinking water issues do not hit the city in the long term, Rama Rao said.

During the meeting, KTR directed the officials to intensify efforts to obtain the second phase of permissions from the Forest Department for taking up the works. He also announced that the city’s sewerage treatment capacity will be enhanced by 1,200 MLD. The Telangana government is currently focused on clean lakes and zero discharge of waste into water bodies by constructing more STPs. About 770 MLD of sewage is treated in the city and this capacity will be increased by 1,200 MLD, the MAUD Minister said. 

“With its current sewerage treatment capacity, Hyderabad is already at the top position, compared to other metro cities. But another 31 STPs will be constructed. The HMWS&SB officials should compile a report on the requirement of new STPs as per the Hyderabad master plan and submit it to the State government within a week,” he said.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keshavapuram Hyderabad drinking water
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp