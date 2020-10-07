STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Like people order biryani, I rent camera and satisfy my creative urge, says Photographer Subhash Damera

You can click photos that go viral for a camera rented for Rs 150 if you really put your heart, says Subhash Damera who clicked the viral picture of a teary-eyed girl sporting a newspaper mask.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Subhash Damera's viral picture of a teary-eyed girl sporting a newspaper mask.

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Subhash Damera never imagined that a photograph he clicked would go viral. That too a photo he clicked with, what he calls, a low-end camera that he rented for an hour for Rs 150! This final year degree student who is passionate about photography has been trying to give his best shot for the last four years.

“I don’t own a camera and would often rent out the equipment whenever I felt the urge to shoot. Initially, people would mock my passion. They think I was overdoing it by hiring the camera equipment. Last year for Ganesh Chaviti, I visited one of the Ganesh pandals to capture photographs of the God, the crowd and the activity.

My brother scoffed at the idea of me hiring it for an hour to shoot photos professionally. Like people order biryani when they crave for it, I like to rent it out and satisfy my creative urge whenever I want to shoot,” says the 20-year-old student. “I clicked a photograph of my sister wearing a newspaper mask shedding a tear as a representation for the sad times we are in. This photograph changed my life. A few other photos I clicked in the last few weeks reached over nine lakh social media views/likes,” he says.

His personal favourite, however, is a series on the farmers of Raghunathapalli which he clicked on the highway between Hyderabad and Warangal, his hometown. Subhash is shocked that despite photographers being top -notch professionals earning lakhs every month, his parents would often chide him saying, “Do you want to go to weddings and capture pics or what ? Instead of that, why don’t you get yourself a good job.” However, luckily the tide changed when Subhash managed to even get professional photo assignments such as baby showers and baby shoots during the lockdown.

He used the same rented camera for these shoots. “Interestingly, now my parents are sending my clicks to friends and family and are proud of my work,” says this budding photographer. Subhash has also captured some good shots of his hometown Warangal during the lockdown and all of his 200 professionally shot photos seem to have the thumbs-up of social  media  users. His photos of a farmer capturing the sights and scapes of Telangana also has got a lot of applause. “It’s not a camera, but a heart that can see the real picture that you need to capture the moment,” he adds.

 — Manju Latha Kalanidhi kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com  @mkalanidhi

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Photographer Subhash Damera
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp