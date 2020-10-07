Lockdown reduces crime in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forty-three murder cases have been registered this year across the Hyderabad city police commissionerate limits, including 14 involving rowdy-sheeters. This is less than half of the 80 murders registered in 2018 and 84 in 2019.

According to officials, the steep decrease in the crime statistics can be attributed to the Covid-19 induced lockdown in March. But the number of cases started to shoot up as the curbs were being relaxed.

The city police’s data states that 309 cases of kidnap, 216 of rape, 1,322 of crime against women and 88 of attempt to murder have been registered. Hyderabad witnessed 14 riot cases in 2020, which is way lesser compared to the number in 2019. Additionally, only 831 cases of cheating were registered against 1,746 last year.

Hyderabad city has also witnessed 58 cases of drug use and the police have booked 141 people involved in the offence.