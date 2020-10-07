STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lockdown reduces crime in Hyderabad

Hyderabad city has also witnessed 58 cases of drug use and the police have booked 141 people involved in the offence.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forty-three murder cases have been registered this year across the Hyderabad city police commissionerate limits, including 14 involving rowdy-sheeters. This is less than half of the 80 murders registered in 2018 and 84 in 2019. 

According to officials, the steep decrease in the crime statistics can be attributed to the Covid-19 induced lockdown in March. But the number of cases started to shoot up as the curbs were being relaxed. 

The city police’s data states that 309 cases of kidnap, 216 of rape, 1,322 of crime against women and 88 of attempt to murder have been registered. Hyderabad witnessed 14 riot cases in 2020, which is way lesser compared to the number in 2019. Additionally, only 831 cases of cheating were registered against 1,746 last year. 

Hyderabad city has also witnessed 58 cases of drug use and the police have booked 141 people involved in the offence.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad crime
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp