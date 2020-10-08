STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 ambulances on ORR to help accident victims

The moment any input is received about an accident, the nearest ambulance will pick up the victims and shift them to the nearest interchange.

The ambulances are equipped with mechanical ventilators, non-invasive BPap and CPap, pulse oximeters, head immobilisers and wheelchairs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bolstering the first response mechanism in case of accidents, 10 new basic life support ambulances have now been added to the 160-km Outer Ring Road from Gachibowli to Shamshabad and Patancheru to Pedda Amberpet. These ambulances have been strategically deployed at crucial locations on the ORR and will respond whenever inputs of an accident is received. 

While five of these ambulances will be maintained by the Operations and Management wing for ORR, the other five will be maintained by the BOT concessionaires. These ambulances will be located at Shamshabad, APPA, Dundigal, Ghatkesar, Shameerpet, Kokapet, Patancheru, Pedda Amberpet, Bongulur and Tukkuguda. 

The moment any input is received about an accident, the nearest ambulance will pick up the victims and shift them to the nearest interchange. They will then be shifted to a hospital in a 5-km radius. Simultaneously, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department will also be setting up 10 basic trauma care centres at important intersection points. These ambulances will be equipped with mechanical ventilators, non-invasive BPap and CPap, pulse oximeters, head immobilisers, wheelchair, ePCR Charting, IVAC 3 Channel Medication Infusion smart pumps which help in rendering life-saving interventions to accident victims. 

