21-year-old BTech student dies in go-karting accident near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old B.Tech final-year student died of severe head injuries at a private hospital on Thursday after a go-karting adventure with her family at Gurramguda turned fatal.

The Meerpet police have registered a case of death by negligence against Hasten Go-Karting, where Srivarshini fell from the karting vehicle and got injured. They have shifted the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination too.

Srivarshini, a resident of FCI Colony in Vanasthalipuram, and her family went to Hasten Go-Karting at Gurramguda on Wednesday evening to enjoy a ride on karting vehicles. When she was riding one, the speed caused her helmet to fall off, and her hair got tangled in the wheels, the police said.

In no time, the wheels got jammed and the vehicle overturned. Srivarshini was thrown off the go-kart, injured her head and lost consciousness, Meerpet Sub-Inspector Anantharamulu said. Her family rushed her to a nearby private hospital but the 21-year-old died on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment.

“We saw herscream for help. We ran towards her and saw that she had hurt her head. The management has failed to provide safety kits. No proper helmets, jackets or other gear were provided. My daughter died because of their negligence,” Srivarshini’s mother Manjula said. The police have questioned the employees of Hasten Go-Karting.