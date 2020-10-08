STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

21-year-old BTech student dies in go-karting accident near Hyderabad

Inspector M Mahender Reddy said Srivarshini had gone to Hasten Go-Karting with her friends. While driving a go-kart, the vehicle overturned and she suffered injuries.

Published: 08th October 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

go-karting

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old B.Tech final-year student died of severe head injuries at a private hospital on Thursday after a go-karting adventure with her family at Gurramguda turned fatal.

The Meerpet police have registered a case of death by negligence against Hasten Go-Karting, where Srivarshini fell from the karting vehicle and got injured. They have shifted the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination too.  

Srivarshini, a resident of FCI Colony in Vanasthalipuram, and her family went to Hasten Go-Karting at Gurramguda on Wednesday evening to enjoy a ride on karting vehicles. When she was riding one, the speed caused her helmet to fall off, and her hair got tangled in the wheels, the police said. 

In no time, the wheels got jammed and the vehicle overturned. Srivarshini was thrown off the go-kart, injured her head and lost consciousness, Meerpet Sub-Inspector Anantharamulu said.  Her family rushed her to a nearby private hospital but the 21-year-old died on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment.

“We saw herscream for help. We ran towards her and saw that she had hurt her head. The management has failed to provide safety kits. No proper helmets, jackets or other gear were provided. My daughter died because of their negligence,” Srivarshini’s mother Manjula said. The police have questioned the employees of Hasten Go-Karting.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Go-Karting Hyderabad
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp