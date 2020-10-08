Aravind to move SC over mining

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad TRS MP Dharmapuri Aravind said the Centre had sent notices thrice to the Telangana government regarding illegal mining by My Home group, but the government has not yet responded. He said the notices were set aside by the Mining Department’s Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. Aravind questioned how long Ranjan would protect Mining Minister KTR and said he would approach the Supreme Court.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74
No more posters outside houses of COVID-19 patients under home isolation in Delhi
UK tells India Mallya can't be extradited till resolution of secret legal matter
Amazon files arbitration case over Reliance Industries buying Future Groups's retail assets
Shelling hits cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenia alleges 'Azerbaijan hand'
NIA arrests 83-year-old tribal rights activist Stan Swamy in Bhima Koregaon case