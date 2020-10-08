Aravind to move SC over mining

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad TRS MP Dharmapuri Aravind said the Centre had sent notices thrice to the Telangana government regarding illegal mining by My Home group, but the government has not yet responded. He said the notices were set aside by the Mining Department’s Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. Aravind questioned how long Ranjan would protect Mining Minister KTR and said he would approach the Supreme Court.