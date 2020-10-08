Can-Helper,  a helpline for cancer patients

Krishnaraj Iyengar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Center has come up with a first of its kind toll-free helpline number in an initiative called Can-Helper ( Cancer Helpline for Emotional Respite) collaborating with Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre, Pune, Mumbai and Pune municipal corporations.

Patients with advanced cancer on palliative intent treatment and/or palliative care are facing several challenges, having to stop cancer treatment due to fear of Covid-19 infection, pain, increased anxiety and depression, lack of access to healthcare facilities and financial burden.

Through the helpline, patients and their families from Hyderabad or anywhere in India can now avail of expert counsellors who will offer relief from cancer-related anxiety, depression and stress. Dr. Rajendra Badwe, Director of Tata Memorial Centre says, “With this helpline, we hope to address psychosocial counseling needs to reduce the stress and anxiety of the patients and their family members.”

Dr. Prakash Fernandes of Cipla Palliative Care and Training Centre, Pune, says, “Any cancer patient who feels alone, confused or fearful of the future calls to speak about these concerns and leaves the call feeling listened to and more confident” he says.

Call toll free number 09511948920 on all days of the week from 10 am to 6 pm in English, Hindi and Marathi.