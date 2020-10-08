STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains lash Jangaon, inundate low-lying colonies

Many roads in the town limits turned into streams after the drainage started overflowing, causing severe trouble to the motorists. 

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road in Jangaon town;

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Heavy rains lashed Jangaon town on Wednesday inundating several colonies. Many roads in the town limits turned into streams after the drainage started overflowing, causing severe trouble to the motorists. 

Meanwhile, the Jangaon bus station got inundated, posing issues to scores of passengers who had to wade through knee-deep water to reach the station. Vehicular movement also came to a standstill in the municipality after the heavy rains made the journey through pothole-ridden highways tiresome.

Several low-lying areas like Jyoti Nagar, Sri Nagar Colony, Kumari Wada, Balaji Nagar, Weavers Colony, Sai Baba Temple area, JK Nagar and Sanjay Nagar got completely inundated after the open drainage started overflowing. As a result, several locals couldn’t step out of their houses for hours.

When Express interacted with a few distressed residents, they alleged that the district and municipal administrations have completely failed to ensure the free flow of floodwater and management of the drainage.

K Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kurmari Wada, alleged that the municipal officials did not even prepare a monsoon action plan. “Even after the flash floods in August, the municipal officials did not take any measure to find a solution to the overflowing drains. We urge the district administration and municipal officials to find a permanent solution for this issue,” Kumar said.

When Express contacted, Jangaon Municipal Commissioner N Ravinder Yadav to respond on the issue, he attributed the flash floods to illegal structures on and along nalas. He also said that adequate steps would be taken to ensure such a situation doesn’t repeat. 

