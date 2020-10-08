Man held for sale of banned tobacco products in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths arrested a 55-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly manufacturing banned gutka and tobacco products and selling them to pan shops. Police seized 100 kg loose chewing tobacco, 5,000 kg tobacco of a popular brand and other tobacco material from the accused Mohammed Sohail, a resident of Falaknuma. The police are searching for another accused Salem. The accused and seized materials were handed over to Falaknuma police.
