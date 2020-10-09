STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Act on illegal parking charges: Telangana HC

The petitioner has claimed that various private hospitals in GHMC limits are leasing out parking spaces and resorting to illegal collection of parking charges. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed the GHMC to consider the petitioner’s representation relating to illegal collection of parking charges in the city, and accordingly take action.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed the order recently in the petition filed by Vijay Gopal, a private employee in the city, complaining that GHMC authorities have failed to take action on representations made by him earlier.

After hearing the case, the judge passed the above order and disposed the petition.

