Dalit girl shifted to Rainbow Hospital

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The 13-year-old Dalit girl, who was set ablaze by her employer’s son, was shifted to the Rainbow Private Hospital in Hyderabad, for better treatment, on Thursday. The girl, who was undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, was shifted to the Rainbow Hospital as per directions issued by Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod.

According to sources, she has instructed the health officials to ensure quality treatment for the minor, without taking expenses into consideration.

Satyavathi has also advised the Khammam district administration to ensure stringent action against the accused person who torched the girl after she refused his sexual advances. As per the directions of Satyavathi, Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) Commissioner D Divya is monitoring her treatment.

In the meantime, the district medical and health officials have seized the private hospital in Khammam, named Puja, where the girl was treated initially. The hospital was seized as the authorities did not inform the police about the incident.