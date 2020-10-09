Hyderabad citizens start online stir against pollution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of residents have begun a signature campaign against industrial clusters which are allegedly releasing toxic emissions in certain areas, and against authorities’ apathy over the issue. The move came days after the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the smell emanating in the city and issued notices to the commissioner of industries and the member secretary of Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

The campaign, titled ‘Need urgent measures to stop unbearable air pollution of poisonous gases,’ has garnered over 2,500 petitioners in just the last two days. The campaign alleges that industrial clusters in the area are releasing toxic chemicals, resulting in a sulphur-like foul smell.

Residents, mostly from the North-West corner of the city, say they are forced to live in horrible conditions which affect their health, and allege that the culprits are hand-in-glove with the TSPCB.

“The problem is persistent throughout the year, especially during the rainy and winter seasons. The smell becomes unbearable, causing difficulty in breathing, uneasiness and nausea. Our only demand is proper action against these industries,” said Vijayalakshmi Subbarao, corporator of Bachupally. The campaign will go on for the next 10 days and more than 10,000 people are expected to take part in it.

Air quality falls

Hyderabad on Thursday recorded an increase in the Air Quality Index with a reading of 103 which is in the moderate range (101-200). The highest AQI of 143 was recorded by Zoo park monitoring station area