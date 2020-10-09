STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Private centre charges Rs 27,000 for coronavirus test

Health Minister Eatala Rajender had announced that the price of a RTPCR swab test has been capped at Rs 2,200 in private labs (Rs 2,800 if the samples are collected from home).

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a complaint was filed by a Hyderabad resident against a private diagnostic centre for charging Rs 27,000, the State government and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) have written to the State Drug Controller to take necessary action. 

“On August 26, when I had gone for a Covid test to Sri Krishna Diagnostics near Kukatpally, I was charged more than the cap set by the State government,” said activist Sai Teja.  

