Locals protest toilet built close to mosque, cemetery in Begum Bazaar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Begum Bazaar and Feelkhana areas on Thursday over the construction of a public toilet near a graveyard and a mosque at Feelkhana. Traders, along with local BJP leaders, observed a bandh on Thursday in these areas.

Traders are demanding that new toilets, which are under construction, should be completed in place of the existing one at the earliest, as it is the only public toilet available in the area and without this toilet, visitors to the area would face a lot of inconvenience.

On Thursday, traders downed shutters and tried to take out a rally, along with local BJP leaders, in Begum Bazar. However, the police stopped them, saying it was a violation of the Covid-19 guidelines in force.

GHMC’s Goshamahal circle took up construction of the gents toilet in question near Feelkhana Dargah, Begum Bazar, a few days ago after demolishing an older public toilet. On Wednesday, AIMIM party workers and people working at Feelkhana Dargah staged a demonstration at the construction site, demanding for the public toilet works to be topped as as it is also adjacent to a graveyard. The works were halted following the protest.

The GHMC wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, requesting police protection during the execution of works until completion of the toilet. Police deployment has been made in Begum Bazaar, Feelkhana and surrounding areas. GHMC officials said the construction is being done as per the orders of the High Court. Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh saw a political motive behind the protests. He said the old toilet was built about 60 years ago, and in view of the upcoming GHMC polls, a certain political party was trying to gain political mileage by stalling the works.