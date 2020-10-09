STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana govt to tweak GHMC Act

There was talk that the GHMC Act would be amended to allow people, with more than two children, to contest in the forthcoming election.

Published: 09th October 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Workers arrange ballot boxes ahead of GHMC polls, at Victory Playground in Hyderabad

Workers arrange ballot boxes ahead of GHMC polls, at Victory Playground in Hyderabad. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to amend the existing GHMC Act ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. For this, it will convene a two-day State Legislature session, on October 12 and 13. “The government is contemplating convening a Legislative Assembly session on the coming Monday and Tuesday (October 12, 13) as there is a need to make some amendments to the GHMC Act. It also wants to make some Acts based on the High Court’s suggestions. A final decision will be taken on Friday,” a release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated on Thursday.

There was talk that the GHMC Act would be amended to allow people, with more than two children, to contest in the forthcoming election. When the TRS government had introduced the two-children norm for the recent Zilla Parishad and other panchayat elections, the Opposition accused it of taking the decision to help AIMIM candidates. 

The government is also reportedly proposing strict disciplinary action against erring GHMC officials and non-performing elected representatives, changes in the civic body’s functioning and abolishing the standing committees. 

Sources in the Municipal Administration Department informed Express that nothing has been finalised on what needs to be changed in the GHMC Act. Apart from the GHMC Amendment Bill, the government would also introduce some more Bills during the Legislature session.

With the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) deciding to conduct the GHMC elections with ballot paper, the civic body is bringing back 30,000 ballot boxes which it had sent to Andhra Pradesh for the local body polls there. 

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has appointed Additional Commissioner Yadagiri Rao as Nodal Officer and is looking into procuring the ballot boxes from the neighbouring State after the polls there were postponed.

So far, about 17,366 ballot boxes have been received from seven districts -- Visakhapatnam, Chittor, Anantapur, Prakasam, Nellore, Cuddapah and East Godavari. The remaining 12,634 would be received shortly, Yadagiri Rao said. The ballot boxes are kept at Victory Play Ground in Chaderghat amid adequate police bandobust.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Telangana government
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp