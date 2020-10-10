STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enterprising basthi girl to take over Sweden Embassy’s social media for a day 

Priyanka wants to be a police officer one day and bring down the number of crimes against women in the society.

Published: 10th October 2020 08:29 AM

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Priyanka wants to be a police officer one day and bring down the number of crimes against women in the society. She is passionate about promoting gender equality, and believes that all women must become self-reliant. She also wants to spread the message of hygiene and safe sanitation practices during Covid-19 pandemic.

This 20-year-old girl will take over the social media handles of the Embassy of Sweden on October 11, which is observed as the International Day of the Girl. She has been chosen as a changemaker by Plan India, an NGO working towards advancing children’s rights and equality for girls. 

Priyanka’s father is an auto driver and her mother is a domestic help. She lives in a basthi in Hyderabad, and is pursuing a degree course. She has been associated with the NGO for over four years, taking part in various programs such as menstrual hygiene, hygiene practices, child club and leadership training etc. She is also part of Association for Promoting Social Action (APSA) in the city.

Talking to Express, Priyanka said: “I feel that women do not get encouragement in the society. Women empowerment is necessary for advancement of community and country. Girls should be given equal opportunities and rights as boys. Everyone needs to consciously put efforts to make our society a gender equal one.” This year, 25 Girl Changemakers were selected by Plan India from nine states.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Girl Changemakers interacted with the diplomatic missions, corporates, and media online, curated social media content on issues that matter to them, and added their perspectives. They have created videos and other multi-media content which they will share through the social media profiles they take over on October 11.

— Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2

