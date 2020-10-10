STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based firm to teach skills free to kids

Children from Class V to Class X can benefit from this programme called 4.0 education.

Published: 10th October 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Want to learn 21st Century skills and be job-ready by the time you finish college? NxtWave, powered by iB Hubs, has announced an initiative to provide free business, entrepreneurship, and coding skills to one crore children from financially backward families. Children from Class V to Class X can benefit from this programme called 4.0 education.

With a slogan of ‘Every Child Counts’, the organisation is set to provide industry-relevant education to children starting from October 15. Children in this programme will be taken care of until they are 21. 
In phase 1, the programme will be available in 650 districts across India. A total of 8.5 lakh children from Bihar, 9 lakh from Maharashtra, 4.5 lakh from Andhra Pradesh, and 3 lakh from Telangana will receive free education. 

“Through this initiative, students can become industry-ready at an early age and make the financial situations of their families better,” said Kavya Dommeti, CEO, iB Hubs. “The project envisions every Indian child to think like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and be able to dream big and build transformative innovations,” adds the 27-year-old.  The programme will cover aspects such as Tech 4.0, Business 4.0 and Entrepreneurship 4.0, which are designed to help children create and innovate.

The curriculum will be available online in one hour daily classes, which can be accessed by a smart phone. Building these skills right from an early age will open up immense opportunities for children and youth, be it in the job market or to create innovative products. “We believe in equal opportunities for every child. We are excited about its impact on millions of children and the resulting prosperity in their families -  these children will become role models in their community and inspire more people to learn, igniting a spark for a greater transformation,” commented Kavya.

How to enrol? 
Anyone can apply on behalf of a child from a financially backward family 
Application form available on www.onthe gomodel.com
 

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp