Hyderabad-based firm to teach skills free to kids

HYDERABAD: Want to learn 21st Century skills and be job-ready by the time you finish college? NxtWave, powered by iB Hubs, has announced an initiative to provide free business, entrepreneurship, and coding skills to one crore children from financially backward families. Children from Class V to Class X can benefit from this programme called 4.0 education.

With a slogan of ‘Every Child Counts’, the organisation is set to provide industry-relevant education to children starting from October 15. Children in this programme will be taken care of until they are 21.

In phase 1, the programme will be available in 650 districts across India. A total of 8.5 lakh children from Bihar, 9 lakh from Maharashtra, 4.5 lakh from Andhra Pradesh, and 3 lakh from Telangana will receive free education.

“Through this initiative, students can become industry-ready at an early age and make the financial situations of their families better,” said Kavya Dommeti, CEO, iB Hubs. “The project envisions every Indian child to think like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and be able to dream big and build transformative innovations,” adds the 27-year-old. The programme will cover aspects such as Tech 4.0, Business 4.0 and Entrepreneurship 4.0, which are designed to help children create and innovate.

The curriculum will be available online in one hour daily classes, which can be accessed by a smart phone. Building these skills right from an early age will open up immense opportunities for children and youth, be it in the job market or to create innovative products. “We believe in equal opportunities for every child. We are excited about its impact on millions of children and the resulting prosperity in their families - these children will become role models in their community and inspire more people to learn, igniting a spark for a greater transformation,” commented Kavya.

How to enrol?

Anyone can apply on behalf of a child from a financially backward family

Application form available on www.onthe gomodel.com

