Hyderabad vegetable sellers get vibrant vending spot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To help vegetable vendors sell their produce without any difficulty, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up a new vending zone beneath the Bharathnagar flyover.

GHMC Zonal Commissioner, Kukatpally Zone, V Mamatha, said that the zone was developed in a short period of time to help vegetable vendors sell their items without any hurdles and provide ambience and protection to both the vendors and buyers. Earlier, the vendors sold vegetables on the roadside, leading to traffic issues in the area.

The space underneath the flyover has been cleaned and the walls have been freshly painted with pictures of different kinds of vegetables. As many as 40 vegetable vendors have been accommodated under the flyover.